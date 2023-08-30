Gqeberha teenager who was shot in the head, revealed her killers to her mom before her death

A 19-year-old Gqeberha teenager has died five days after she was shot in the head in her bedroom. Police said Verushka Nel was shot on August 17 in Marcelino Makaleni Street in Booysen Park.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged Nel was in her bedroom in an apartment she rented, when there was a knock at the front door at around 7pm. "It is further alleged that two males known to her entered. They entered the bedroom, and shots were fired. The victim was discovered the following morning, and police were alerted. She was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to her head," she said. Naidu said Nel’s cellphone had been taken.

"At the time, a case of attempted murder and house robbery was opened for investigation," she said. However, five days after the shooting, Nel died in hospital. Naidu said a case of murder is being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gang Investigation), adding that no one has been arrested for the murder.

Nel’s mother, Jackie, told IOL that her daughter knew the killers. “She told me their names and also to investigators over and over; when she fell asleep she would scream and wake up calling their names,” she said. She described her daughter as very humble, loving and full of laughter.

"She would go out her way to help people in any way she could," Nel said. She said her daughter's interests were in make-up and nail designing and worked at a frail care centre for the elderly.