Man accused of killing Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt abandons application for bail

Simxolele Zitshu, the man accused of brutally killing Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt on Women’s Day, has abandoned his application for bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. The 31-year-old appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“In addition to a consult with a senior practitioner at Legal Aid SA, the matter was adjourned to August 29 for a transfer to the High Court,” said provincial NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. It is unclear at this stage if Zitshu is expected to plead guilty to the charges of murder and house robbery. Schmidt, a well-known physiotherapist, was brutally stabbed during a home invasion in her Richmond Hill home in the early hours of Women’s Day.

It was her neighbours who responded to her screams and the breaking of glass and found her severely injured. Schmidt died on arrival in hospital from several stab wounds. Less than 24 hours after the murder, swift action by Humewood SA Police Service resulted in the arrest of Zitshu.

He was nabbed in Gqeberha central. At the time of the arrest, Nelson Mandela District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata said they would be working closely with the NPA to ensure the suspect is denied bail. Schmidt, who was an Iron Man athlete, has been described as a dynamic and excellent physiotherapist, an animal lover, supporter of the sick.