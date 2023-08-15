Man accused of killing Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt to apply for bail

The 31-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday. Schmidt was brutally stabbed during a home invasion in her Richmond Hill home in the early hours of Women’s Day.

It was her neighbours who responded to her screams and found her severely injured. Schmidt died on arrival in hospital. Less than 24 hours after the murder, swift action by Humewood SA Police Service resulted in the arrest of Simxolele Zitshu.

Zitshu was nabbed in central Gqeberha. He faces a charge of murder and house robbery. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that Zitshu made a first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday and is expected back in court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

At the time of the arrest Nelson Mandela District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata said they would be working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure the suspect is denied bail. On Monday, Richmond Hill community members gathered outside the court wearing pink in honour of Schmidt who called herself The Pink Physio. There has been an outcry on social media calling for justice.