Gqeberha woman dragged from car during kidnapping in her driveway

Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped from her driveway in Kariega in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victim, identified as Sonam Gajjar, had been exiting her driveway on Mosel Road just before 8am when she was accosted by four males.

Naidu said that the victim had driven out of her driveway, and was waiting for the gate to close behind her when she came under attack. “Her driver’s side window was smashed and she was dragged out of her car and shoved into a waiting white Hyundai vehicle. “The vehicle sped off in the direction of Motherwell.”

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping. They have appealed to anyone who can assist with any information, no matter how slight or insignificant it may seem, to contact SAPS Uitenhage Detective Sergeant Ricardo January on 072 217 5772 or Crime stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. In another incident, two foreign nationals who allegedly kidnapped a Bangladeshi national and demanded that R100,000 be sent, along with groceries, were expected to appear in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.