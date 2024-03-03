Grandmother discovers her 11-year-old granddaughter’s rape recorded on a cellphone

A Limpopo grandmother uncovered the rape of her 11-year-old granddaughter which was allegedly recorded on her cellphone while she was at church.
Police said a manhunt was launched for the suspect following the rape of the girl which took place on February 25 at around 8pm in the Mopani District.
According to police reports, the victim had attended a church service with her grandmother but returned home earlier in the day without her grandmother.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said when the grandmother returned in the afternoon she found that the child was not at home and left to take care of errands.
“The harrowing truth came to light three days later when the grandmother was deeply shocked to find the child watching a distressing video on a cellphone depicting her own rape by an unknown perpetrator,” said Ledwaba.
“It was then that the victim disclosed to her grandmother that she had been raped while asleep at home on the day she returned from church.”
The incident was promptly reported to police and a case of rape has been opened.
“Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the video capturing the heinous act was recorded using the grandmother's phone.
“The circumstances surrounding the recording remain unclear, prompting ongoing inquiries into the matter.”
The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.
The police is appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Maropeng Mashapa on 083 503 9325 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp.
IOL News