Grandmother discovers her 11-year-old granddaughter’s rape recorded on a cellphone

A Limpopo grandmother uncovered the rape of her 11-year-old granddaughter which was allegedly recorded on her cellphone while she was at church.

Police said a manhunt was launched for the suspect following the rape of the girl which took place on February 25 at around 8pm in the Mopani District.

According to police reports, the victim had attended a church service with her grandmother but returned home earlier in the day without her grandmother.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said when the grandmother returned in the afternoon she found that the child was not at home and left to take care of errands.