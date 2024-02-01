‘Neglected’ grandmother gets petty and leaves her R52 million estate to pets, but not a cent to her children

The estate or inheritance left behind by a wealthy individual can become highly contested among family members if there was no will that clearly states which person gets what. However, when those whose wills are iron tight leave their wealth to the most unexpected individual, it becomes even bigger news.

One Chinese family found out the hard way as a rich pensioner reportedly named her pets as the recipients of her wealth while her children got nothing. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman who is from Shanghai, signed her original will a few years ago, leaving money and property to her three children. But she had since changed her decision regarding the inheritance because her children reportedly stopped visiting and caring for her while she was unwell.

Also, they supposedly hardly contacted her. Her companion animals were the only ones that stayed by her side. So, she altered her will, insisting that all of her money be used to care for her pets and any of their progeny after her death. According to an official from China’s Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing, giving all of her money straight to her animals was not permitted in the country.

“However, there are alternatives to solve this issue. Her current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for,” the official was quoted as saying. The predicament has gone viral and has netizens debating who should get the money and whether the wealthy woman’s pets deserve it. South Africa’s own prominent family, the Mandelas are embroiled in an estate battle over the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s assets.

Madikizela-Mandela’s grandchildren have accused Zenani Mandela-Dlamini of concealing their late grandmother’s possessions, and ignoring them. Such possessions are believed to include her Soweto house, vehicles, treasured objects, bags and funeral payments. This fight for the estate has been ongoing for years, with the family consulting the courts.