Iconic Cape Town hotel becomes pet-friendly

Cape Town’s renowned Mount Nelson Hotel has kicked off 2024 by opening its doors to four-legged friends. Affectionately known as The Nellie, the facility is set to lead the pack in five-star pet-friendly experiences.

Pets can now dine, play, and stay in style at The Mother City’s iconic Pink Lady, which the hotel is also called. Meanwhile, alongside its newly launched pet offerings, The Nellie has collaborated with local dog-turn-lifestyle brand Chommies on an exclusive range of luxury accessories for dogs and owners. “Check into one of The Nellie’s pet-friendly rooms, where the dress code is Chommies, and purchase limited-edition Chommies accessories and explore the expansive grounds of Cape Town’s iconic inner-city oasis with your travelling four-legged friend,” The Mount Nelson explained.

The Mount Nelson Hotel has opened its doors to pets. Supplied image. “With personalised welcome cards and treats on arrival, these bespoke pet offerings mark another chapter in Mount Nelson’s metamorphosis as it celebrates its 125-year milestone.” The hotel added that making their establishment pet-friendly means that furry friends can now also feel at home in one of their five ground-floor rooms. They said that pets will be welcomed with the same relaxed sophistication as their human guests.

“With in-room amenities, pets can expect food and water bowls perched on a luxurious cork mat, cushy velvet pillow beds custom-made by Chommies, and a refreshing welcome drink of chilled rooibos tea.” They added that guests can also create new memories with their four-legged friends at afternoon tea, which is set to feature a dedicated pet menu. The Mount Nelson Hotel has opened its doors to pets. Supplied image. “All hotel outlets, except the Librisa Spa, Chef’s Table, and The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse, are open to explore and a pet-friendly concierge ensures that every visit is memorable for pets and owners.”

They added that a maximum of two pets are allowed in each room. There is also no size restriction at The Nellie. “All dogs with good etiquette are welcomed, whether posh poodles or socialite schnauzers,” the hotel said.

But they reminded guests that dogs are expected to be accompanied and on a lead at all times and that pets may not be left alone in the room. Meanwhile, Belmond Southern Africa’s managing director, Tiago Sarmento, explained that their inclusion of pets into The Mount Nelson’s grounds comes as the establishment seeks to continue with their innovative offerings. “The Nellie has long welcomed unique guests within its storied 125-year history.”

“This year, we are excited to delight your canine friends with offerings and amenities that take the notion of being pet-friendly to a new level,” said Sarmento. In addition, the Mount Nelson x Chommies range will also be on display in front of the hotel’s library lift and will be available to purchase online at chommies.com/collections/mount-nelson with delivery worldwide. Borrowing from the South African term for pals, Chommies presents a colourful world of accessories, hand-crafted by local artisans in its Cape Town studio.

This collaboration includes playful everyday essentials, novelties and gift ideas. “For a more relaxed aesthetic, there’s an array of rope collars, leashes and keyrings in the Tennis Court colourway and a knitted Nellie tennis ball picnic blanket,” the hotel said. They added that for something more sleek and effortlessly chic, pet owners can opt for the beaded capsule called Planet Bar and the Boujee food and water bowl set.

The Mount Nelson Hotel has opened its doors to pets. Supplied image. Hotel guests will be able to order products online at chommies.com and enjoy same-day delivery to the hotel. Adding to The Nellie’s list of experiences, guests can also exclusively enjoy an intimate weekly production tour at The House Of Chommies, which offers an inside glimpse into the brand's craftsmanship. “With so much to explore, we believe Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for dogs,” said Chommies’ founder and chief creative officer, Nathalie Klijn.