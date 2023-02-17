Mount Nelson hotel welcomes new executive chef George Jardine

George Jardine is excited to start his journey at the Mount Nelson as it plays a crucial part of his life since moving to South Africa. “The Mount Nelson has always been an icon and — in one way or another — has been part of my life since the day I arrived in South Africa. So, when we discovered our alignment on the position, it felt like destiny,” he says.

A celebrity in the culinary halls of fame, Chef George has years of experience in the industry, working in some of the best restaurants and hotels across the globe. He is also recognised for the Eat Out Chef of The Year for two years running, and a spot as one of the world’s 100 best restaurants (through Jardine) by The S.Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the celebrated chef brings an impressive legacy and the skills needed to bring new flavours and ideas; a culinary experience worth flying across the globe for. The Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied “Our gastronomic vision at the Mount Nelson hotel is inspired by ever-evolving culinary inclinations. Partnering with chefs like George Jardine, who continue to innovate and curate ever-new experiences for our guests, is pivotal to our gastronomic metamorphosis,” says Tiago Moraes Sarmento, general manager of the Mount Nelson.

Guests at the Mount Nelson can experience an alfresco picnic in lush gardens, a seasonally inspired harvest table set under the shade of mature trees or a coveted seat ‘backstage’ at the Chef’s Table, journeying through its distinctive flavours and seasons. “The Nellie has gone through eras of great chefs. I look forward to continuing that progression and working with the team to render the Mount Nelson a one-of-a-kind destination on the international dining scene,” Jardine adds. In the months to come Mount Nelson will be making more culinary waves.