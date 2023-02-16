Steve Hofmeyr says he was not ‘booted off’ MSC Cruise

Earlier this week, it was stated that the South African artist Steve Hofmeyr was ‘booted off’ an MSC Cruise and was removed from the artist line up scheduled for the entertainment on the cruise. Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook and posted a boiling hot message about MSC Cruises. He shared his opinion about the cruise and how it left a bad taste in his mouth.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the post, which was written in Afrikaans, he shares: ‘’I am reading (literally) thousands of angry opinions about MSC’s apathetic attitude towards their passengers,’’ he says. Hofmeyr further states that MSC has made it impossible to get your money back. He further explains that he was not paid any cancellation fee after being removed from the list. However, Thango Gombiza, MSC Cruises spokesperson, told News24 that they are not responsible for the payment and that Lefra Productions, the organiser for the MSC Sinfonia cruise, is responsible as they are the ones who decided to remove and replace Hofmeyr.

‘’No, I did not receive a penny, and MSC expects Lefra to cover the damage!,’’ he wrote. Gombiza told News24: ‘’The line-up change was "done in accordance with our contract in place with the third-party organiser, which requires that they comply with MSC Cruises' values and standards". ‘’I still have no expectations from fellow artists to respond. Most of them are either politically illiterate or scared of a firearm. Make all the money you can, colleagues. But remember, to always read the cabin temperature before you wade in,’’ he adds. Most importantly, Hofmeyr states he was not kicked off the cruise. Instead, he declined an offer: ‘’Lastly, I was not ‘’booted off’’. The terms and conditions of the contract were changed, and I rejected it.’’

Story continues below Advertisement

Gombiza had this to say in a News24 report: "The theme cruise organiser provided him with the option to hold a performance in Walvis Bay, Namibia, where his fans, and possibly an even larger audience, would have had the opportunity to enjoy his performance. It is our understanding that Hofmeyr declined this option.’’ Hofmeyr fans are supporting him and standing with him on this matter. ‘’Bloody well done Steve. Stand your ground..and to hell with the hordes who are just being herded like sheep and accept what happens to them. Stand up for your language and fellow Afrikaners who support you. I AM ONE OF THEM.’’

Story continues below Advertisement