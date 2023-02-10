Cruise ships return to Philippines after 3-year hiatus

Manila - International cruise ship operations have resumed in the Philippines for the first time since a three-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities said on Friday. "Cruise ships are now back in the tourism scene as they resume operations in different parts of the country on Thursday," Xinhua news agency quoted Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) general manager Jay Santiago as saying in a statement.

Santiago said tourist sites in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Palawan and Bohol are among the destinations of three cruise ships with over 1 400 passengers aboard, and the south-east Asian country is "proud to welcome these international luxury ships again to our shores as we bounce back from the effects of the pandemic". "The international event will ignite domestic travel and generate jobs for Filipinos in the provinces," he added. Salomague port in Ilocos Sur province on main Luzon island will receive the first international cruise ship after three years.

Local officials are expected to give the passengers a six-hour walking tour in the northern province, specifically at Vigan City, one of the best-preserved examples of a planned Spanish colonial town dating back to the 16th century.

