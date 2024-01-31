Neighbour accused of pensioner’s murder back in court in February

Durban — The man charged with the murder of a South African Navy veteran, whose body was found six months after he was killed, is to appear before the Durban High Court later in February. Ken Price, 74, who lived alone in Malvern, was killed in November 2021. He was reported missing by his family in December, and police investigations led to the recovery of his decomposing body in Richards Bay in May the following year.

The pensioner’s neighbour, Julio Nobrega, and his employee, Nathan Padayachee, were charged with his murder. However, Nobrega is now to stand trial alone after it emerged in court in November that Padayachee died in August. Julio Nobrega is charged with the murder of Ken Price, 74. Nobrega was previously represented by J Botha, who withdrew as his legal representative. Botha’s withdrawal came as the matter was in the process of a pre-trial, which was not completed.

Nobrega recently appeared in court where it was adjourned to February 15 for his new lawyer, Ben Dlamini, to be supplied with copies from the docket. Nobrega had a panel beating business that he was running from his home. It’s alleged that for some time before Price’s murder, Nobrega had suspected the pensioner of reporting his panel beating activities to authorities. Furthermore, in November of 2021, Price had invited Nobrega over to his home for a braai; Nobrega arrived with Padayachee as well as his other employees.

Price became intoxicated at the braai and the accused helped him get inside his house, following which they went back to Nobrega’s house. That is where it is alleged that they decided and conspired to rob and kill the pensioner. It’s alleged that Nobrega handed Padayachee a hammer with which to kill Price.