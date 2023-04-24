Guard tied up as armed robbers steal medicine, equipment at Limpopo clinic

Pretoria - Police in Moletlane, near Zebediela, have launched a manhunt after a clinic was robbed in the early hours of Saturday. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the criminals made off with medicine, medical equipment and other items.

“According to the information available at this stage, four armed suspects accosted a security officer, tied him with a rope and robbed him of two cellphones. They then broke into the clinic and stole medicines, medical equipment, two tablets (personal computers) and one laptop,” Ledwaba said. “Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the branch commander at SAPS Moletlane, Warrant Officer Matsobane Maleka, on 082 759 5017. “Alternatively, they can call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can be also be communicated via My SAPS App”.

Earlier this month, the Limpopo Department of Health condemned the kidnapping, robbery and rape of a newly appointed professional nurse employed at the Madumane Clinic in Greater Tzaneen. The nurse was travelling in a taxi from her home to the clinic just after dusk, said Thilivhali Muavha, the spokesperson for Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. “Since it was already dark, she allegedly requested the taxi driver to drop her off just at the clinic but the driver refused,” Muavha said.