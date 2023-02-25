Rustenburg - A foreign national businessman was kidnapped in Zwelitsha outside Qonce, formerly King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape. The 43-year-old was kidnapped from his business in Zwelitsha Zone 8 on Thursday evening, allegedly by three unknown gunmen.

"His vehicle was later found abandoned at Mlaka-laka village not far from Zwelitsha. A case of kidnapping and carjacking has been opened for investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Yiba on 082 441 8799 or 08600 10111," said police spokesperson, Captain Mluleki Mbi. In an unrelated incident, police in Kwazakele detectives were hunting or five people who allegedly gunned down a man in Kwazakele this Friday. "It is alleged that at approximately 12:00 on Friday, 24 February 2023, in Mandela Street, Mandela Village, Kwazakele, police attended to a complaint of a shooting.

" On arrival they found the deceased Sibongile Mantanga, 45, in a charcoal VW Polo with gunshot wounds to the head and left shoulder. It is further alleged that five suspects, two armed with firearms, fired multiple shots at the deceased while he was seated in his stationary vehicle. The suspects fled on foot," said Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg. A case of murder is under investigation and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. "Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the shooting, is asked to contact Capt Vernel Arries at SAPS Kwazakele on 082 442 0963 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," she said.

