Three men who were responsible for the killing of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha have been found guilty on all charges related to his murder by the North West High Court on Tuesday. The perpetrators, including a teenager, are Arthur Khoza, aged 19, Mahlatsi Nkuna, aged 21, and Thato Mosetla, aged 22.

Mosetla abandoned his attempts to get bail while Khoza and Nkuna were out on R500 bail each. All three men were facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, malicious damage to property, and defeating the ends of justice. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), spokesperson Henry Mamothame said judge Frances Reid found them guilty on all charges.

Mbatha’s body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section on January 10, 2021. Mamothame said he was positively identified through DNA testing. “The three were arrested following an intensive investigation by the police, linking them to the murder of Mbatha,” said provincial NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Mamothame said the trio was arrested on June 21 2021, at a house in the Phutha section near Klipgat. "Here, police found bloodstains on the floor, under and on top of a bed, as well as on a carpet. “Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime was found on top of the roof of the house.”