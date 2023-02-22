Have you seen her? Police on the hunt after armed women rob students of their iPhones

Pretoria - Police in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga have launched an extensive search for two women who are wanted in connection with a robbery staged at Riverside Mall. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident apparently occurred on 8 February, where two tertiary students were robbed.

“According to the information, on that day it is said that two female suspects in possession of a firearm hidden inside a bag, reportedly approached two female tertiary students. The suspects pretended to be asking for directions at the said mall around Emnothweni arena. “On their way to show them where they were supposed to go, one of the suspects allegedly showed them a gun inside her hand bag. She then held the victims hostage, instructing them not to scream or else they will be fatally shot,” said Mohlala. The SAPS has requested the woman seen in the photographs to immediately contact any police station after two students were robbed at gunpoint in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The two students were then robbed of their belongings including two iPhones and a wristwatch after being threatened by the assailants.

"The alleged robbers are said to have made off with the stolen items. A case of robbery with a firearm was opened and the investigation began," Mohlala narrated. "The investigators are adamant that the woman in the attached picture may assist them in their investigation. The person being depicted on the picture is therefore urged to immediately go to the nearest police station." Police in Mpumalanga are also appealing to any community members who know the woman seen in the photographs, or may have any information regarding the robbery to inform law enforcement agents.

The police further plead with anyone who might know her whereabouts or any valuable information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” IOL