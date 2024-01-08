Hawks arrest four more suspects in Soshanguve mass murder case

Gauteng police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the New Year's Eve mass murders in Soshanguve. This is after two suspects, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni, appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court last week in connection with the murders of Vuyolethu Ziwele, 14, Phomolo Malakapatlo, 28, Constable Mpho Kgobotlo, 29 and Thandi Dlamini, 33.

The four were gunned down by heavily armed gunmen who were armed with rifles and wore black bullet-proof vests during the shooting at Soshanguve Block P. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said they got a tip-off and intelligence about the four suspects in an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Pretoria and the Hawks` Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) who worked tirelessly to bring those blamed for the killings in Soshanguve to book. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the four suspects - three men and one woman - were arrested in different areas around Pretoria on Saturday night.

“The suspects, three males and one female were arrested on the night of January 6, 2024 in various areas around Pretoria, which brings the total number of arrested suspects to six. “Three firearms, an AK-47 and two pistols were confiscated,” said Mbambo. The suspects are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate`s Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.