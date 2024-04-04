Hawks arrest KPMG employee accused of stealing R16.5 million meant for bursary recipients

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as Hawks, have arrested a 32-year-old Joburg man on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering of R16.5 million which was meant for bursary recipients.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the accused, Fidelis Moema, was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team.

It is alleged that the accused, who worked as a bursary specialist at KPMG paid millions which were meant to fund the studies of deserving students to companies linked to his friends.

The funds were then allegedly channelled back to Moema.