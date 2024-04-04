Hawks arrest KPMG employee accused of stealing R16.5 million meant for bursary recipients

By Simon Majadibodu
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as Hawks, have arrested a 32-year-old Joburg man on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering of R16.5 million which was meant for bursary recipients.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the accused, Fidelis Moema, was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team.
It is alleged that the accused, who worked as a bursary specialist at KPMG paid millions which were meant to fund the studies of deserving students to companies linked to his friends.
The funds were then allegedly channelled back to Moema.
Mavimbela said Moema allegedly miscredited funds meant for the bursary recipients between 2021 and 2022 from KPMG, an audit firm which offers audit, tax, advisory services around the world to businesses, governments, public-sector agencies, and not-for-profits.
“The money would then be paid back to his personal bank account,” he said.
Furthermore, Mavimbela, revealed that the company has allegedly lost a lot of money owing to Moema’s actions.
“KPMG has suffered a loss of R16.5 million due to his fraudulent actions.”
The accused, Moema, made his first court appearance at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crime Court, on Tuesday.
The case has been postponed to next week Tuesday, April 9, for formal bail application.
On social media, many have started commenting about Moema’s arrest.
