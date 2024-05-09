Hawks arrest sixth suspect in the kidnapping of an Eastern Cape businessman

Another person has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a foreign national in the Eastern Cape in November 2023. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the 47-year-old made his first appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“He was arrested while attending another matter in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court,” explained regional Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. The arrest emanates from an incident in which a foreign national was allegedly kidnapped on November 17, 2023 by five unidentified armed suspects. “It is further alleged the pounced on the victim while he was in his car in a warehouse yard.

“They reportedly pointed him with a firearm and forced him to drive his vehicle which was later found abandoned.” The suspects are alleged to have demanded the victim’s bank cards and pin numbers. The Hawks said the victim was later released by his kidnappers.

Investigations revealed that it was the victim’s employee, a relative and two others that had planned the kidnapping. The co-accused are Mlandeli Gwadiso, 43, who is the victim’s relative, the victim’s security guard, Bonginkosi Gwadiso, 25, Mxolisi Mapoyi ,38, Asemahle Mahashe ,32, and Sandisile Sithonga, 32, who were arrested between November and December 2023. The suspect are alleged to have splurged at various retailers using the victim’s money with purchasing amounting to R300,000.