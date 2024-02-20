Hawks get fleet of Golf 8 GTI’s to help fight crime, speedily

A fleet of high-powered cars were handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations Unit (known as the Hawks) on Monday. Handing over the vehicles, Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “These vehicles can mean a difference between life and death.”

The department received 62 vehicles - comprising of 40 VW Polo sedans and 22 VW Golf 8 GTI’s. “It is undeniable that police work is enhanced, when the men and women in blue have access to the required tools or trade,” said Cele at the handover ceremony which took place at the Hawks head offices in Silverton, Gauteng. “We do believe the capacitation of the police service must begin with bolstering its human and physical resources.”

National police minister Bheki Cele at the handover ceremony on Monday. Picture: Supplied He said transport resources are an indispensable addition in the fight against day-to-day crime, as well as organised illegalities and that these cars will be useful for the country's priority crime investigations. “To the average man on the street, these may be just cars. But for the DPCI, the ability to swiftly respond to intelligence information and act on a crime that is about to be committed, these vehicles can mean a difference between life and death.”

Cele said these cars will also make it possible for Hawks detectives to attend court cases and give valuable evidence on their investigations, in order for justice to be served. “When organised crime gangs and those who kill police officers attempt to flee, using high-powered vehicles, these cars will ensure we are on their toes and we stop them in their tracks.” Cele urged Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya that the deployment of these vehicles must be executed with “utmost care and diligence.”

“I implore managers to ensure that these cars and all vital resources of the SAPS, be used to foster community relations. “To the officers who will be driving these cars on a daily; Remember that these vehicles have been procured for a specific purpose. “The branding of each vehicle also serves as a marketing tool of the Directorate during crime awareness campaigns, as well as visibility during the execution of disruptive planned operations.”

In saying that the communities must benefit Cele said: “It goes without saying that these vehicles are not here for your personal pleasure. These cars are here to improve your work and make a difference in the country's fight against crime and criminality. “So, go out there and arrest those that are enriching themselves with grant funds meant for the poor.”