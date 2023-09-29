Hawks in the Eastern Cape arrest four men in possession of suspected stolen copper cables with an estimated value of R25,000

The East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) arrested four men in possession of suspected stolen copper cables with an estimated value of R25,000. Vuyani Mdlankomo, 40, Mziwonke Hobongwana, 27, Thandiswa Mantiba, 37, and Thandokazi Mjijwa, 31, were arrested in a disruptive operation by the team at Scenery Park area in East London.

The Hawks said they received information about a blue Toyota Avanza that was coming from Elliot and travelling towards East London on Monday. “However, the information allegedly indicated that the vehicle was loaded with stolen copper cables. “The reports further revealed that the team followed up on that information when the vehicle was spotted near a scrap yard in East London,” said Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana said the vehicle with four occupants was stopped. “The vehicle was searched, and five bags full of copper cables weighing 182 kg were found, and the vehicle was confiscated. “The total estimated value of the stolen copper is over R25,000. All four suspects were arrested on the spot,” Mhlakuvana said.