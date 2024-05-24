Hawks seize R1.6 million of illicit liquor at a warehouse in Estcourt

Illicit liquor worth R1.6 million was seized at a warehouse in Estcourt. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), its members received information from Estcourt police about a hijacked truck that was offloading tons of sugar in a warehouse.

“Three suspects were arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen,” said KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. “Further investigation revealed that in the adjacent site within the warehouse there was a large quantity of liquor.” Some of the illicit liquor which was imported did not meet the South African alcohol standard by volume percentage, and was not allowed for sale in the country. Picture: Hawks Mhlongo said South African Revenue Services (Sars) Customs and brand-holders were summoned to the scene.

“Tests were conducted and it was established that it was counterfeit, as well as illicit liquor. “Some of the illicit liquor which was imported did not meet the South African alcohol standard by volume percentage, thus not allowed for sale in the Republic. “Sars Customs seized those items for duty verification and further investigation purposes.”

He said counterfeit bottles of liquor, including fake labels and boxes were seized by the Hawks in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act. “The monetary value of the seized liquor is estimated at R1.6 million.” Mhlongo said the suspected owner will be charged for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.