Headless decomposed body found in a field in Umkomaas

Durban - The decomposed body of a woman was found in a sugar cane field in Umkomaas on Tuesday. According to an incident report, the woman’s head has been missing.

The discovery was made in the sugar cane fields in Clansthal at around 12.30pm. Police are investigating a case of murder. It is believed that police were alerted to the crime scene by someone on a farm.

This comes as the country observes the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. It begins on November 25 and ends on December 10. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated government’s stance on gender-based violence elimination, saying that there is much work to be done.

The crime statistics released by National Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that 989 women were killed in South Africa between July 1 and September 30. “The rate at which women are abused, violated and some killed in South Africa remains worrying and unacceptable; many are killed by the people they know, people they love and trust,” said Cele. In August, an alleged headless body was discovered in a sugar cane field along the N2.

