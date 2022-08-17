Hillary Gardee: fifth man in court in connection with murder

Pretoria - A man, believed by police to be in his mid-30s, will appear this morning, before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court, in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the police in Mpumalanga said. “A Nigerian national who’s believed to be in his mid-30s has been taken for questioning on the afternoon of Sunday 14 August, 2022, and ultimately charged for defeating the end of justice (on Tuesday),” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He is linked through the cellphone and the laptop of the deceased and is expected to appear before Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.” The latest arrest brings to five, the number of people arrested for the murder of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter. Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama were arrested after Hillary Gardee, 28, was found murdered near a plantation.

She went missing on April 29, when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit. she was with a 3-year-old child. A fourth man, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna, 36, was arrested last week in Springs, Gauteng province. He allegedly confessed to the police during his arrest that he fired the shot that killed Hillary Gardee.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was wanted for allegedly killing three other women in Mpumalanga. Nkuna is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. IOL