Hillcrest son allegedly stabs his father to death following altercation

Durban - A 21-year-old allegedly stabbed his father to death following an altercation in Hillcrest on Friday morning. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Hillcrest police are investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 21-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed his 46-year-old father several times at Botha’s Hill on May 12.

“It is alleged that the victim had an altercation with his son where they assaulted each other, and led to the father being stabbed. “Reports indicate that the deceased was rushed to the clinic for medical attention and later died. The suspect was arrested,” he said. According to an incident report, his sister had tried to intervene, but the man stabbed his father several times.

The man was rushed to Nyuswa Clinic, but died on arrival. In another incident, a 22-year-old who killed his father because he did not support his dreams, has been handed a life sentence. Siphamandla Gift Khumalo pleaded guilty to killing his father, Bheki Eric Khumalo in the Mpumalanga High Court.

In his guilty plea, Khumalo said his father did not support his dream of a career in music, but instead wanted him to be an engineer. According to IOL he had armed himself with a knife and stabbed his father in the neck. His wife testified that since her husband’s death, her life was a nightmare.