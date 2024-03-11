Hitchhiker blindfolded, robbed at gunpoint and left stranded by Volkswagen Polo driver

Police in Tzaneen, in Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for Volkswagen Polo Vivo driver who allegedly robbed a hitchhiker who he had offered transport to at a hitchhiking spot towards Polokwane. The hitchhiker was robbed on Friday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim was picked up by the suspect (VW Polo driver) at the hitchhiking spot area along the R71 towards Polokwane,” Ledwaba said. “When they reached Makgobaskloof, the driver turned to a secluded gravel road where he produced a firearm and robbed the victim of his belongings.” The motorist blindedfolded the robbery victim, ejected him from the vehicle and drove off, leaving the hitchhiker stranded.

The robbed man was later assisted by a passer-by. A case of robbery with a firearm was opened when law enforcement agents arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has cautioned community members about the risks of hitchhiking, or picking up of hitchhikers.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “Police are actively investigating this incident and are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect,” she said. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or use My SAPS App. Last week, IOL reported that three Zimbabwean nationals, Jan Thabonga Moshabi, 36, Abstein Madzvimbo, 22, and Thomas Moyo, 39, were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Northam Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on allegations of killing a German tourist.

The trio allegedly assaulted, robbed and killed 74-year-old German tourist, Herman Gunter Friedrich Westphal at Northam after he had given a lift to a hitchhiker. Moshabi, Madzvimbo, and Moyo also face additional charges of contravening the Immigration Act, according to Limpopo spokesperson for the National prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. “The deceased was on a tour from Botswana on Friday (February 23) and drove into South Africa in a Toyota sedan motor vehicle and arrived at Lephalale in Waterberg District on Saturday morning,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.