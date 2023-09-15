HIV-positive Gauteng sangoma in jail for allegedly raping initiates aged 12 and 14, forcing them to have sex

A Gauteng-based sangoma, Isaac Motaung, appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his initiates during initiation processes at his home. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Motaung is facing two counts of rape, compelled rape, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“The State alleges that a boy aged 12 and a girl aged 14, were raped by Motaung between 2020 and 2021, and were thereafter forced to engage in sexual intercourse with each other,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the NPA in Gauteng. “Both complainants later found out that Motaung was HIV positive when he raped them, hence the charges of attempted murder.” Motaung was arrested after one of the two complainants laid charges at the Alexandra police station in June 2021. He has been in custody since.

The case against Motaung was postponed to November 30 for the trial to resume. In a separate incident, the Tshwane metro police department arrested a sangoma and two men after they were allegedly found digging up graves to get human bones for muti purposes in Mabopane last year. The metro police department said it received a complaint from security guards working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves.

The officers responded swiftly and rushed to the graveyard. “Upon arrival they found three people inside the grave busy digging. “When the three suspects were questioned, they could not account for what they were doing and where they got the permission to dig up the graves,” the department said.

The department added that among the three suspects was a sangoma. “They were allegedly looking for dead people’s bones for muti purposes.” The suspects tried to offer a bribe of R1,500.