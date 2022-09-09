Home Affairs official sentenced for taking R300 bribe from foreigner

PRETORIA – The Sibasa Regional Court sentenced Khuliso Ravele, a former immigration official at Home Affairs, to four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for taking a R300 bribe. Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said the incident took place in October 2017 at the Beitbridge Home Affairs offices.

A foreign national went to the offices to be assisted with a stamp on her passport in order to extend her stay in South Africa. “When she arrived at the offices, Ravele, who was an immigration officer offered to assist her but demanded R300 gratification which she paid. “After she was assisted, she was stopped by the Border Police who were patrolling and they demanded to see her passport,” said Maluleke.

During interrogation, it was discovered that the victim paid Ravele in order to get her passport stamped. The 36-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with corruption. “Ravele was out on bail until she was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years. She was also ordered to undergo a two years correctional supervision at Sibasa Regional Court,” Matimba added.

