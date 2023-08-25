Horror Pongola crash that claimed 20 lives: Pre-trial set for 2024

Almost a year after 20 people lost their lives in a horror crash on the N2 Pongola, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter would be transferred to the Mtubatuba High Court early next year. Sibusiso Siyaya made an appearance in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Eighteen children between the ages of five and 13 died on September 16, 2022, when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed head-on into a truck. The deadly crash claimed the lives two adults, one of whom was a teacher. A week after the crash, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the crash site and released a report stating that the truck driver was reckless because he overtook on a barrier line and drove in the oncoming lane for 1.2 km, endangering the lives of motorists.

"The driver never made an attempt to go back into his own lane." He said driver error was a major contributing factor, and his action was prohibited. In court on Friday, provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Siyaya was served with an indictment.

"The matter has been transferred to the Mtubatuba High Court, where he will appear on January 22, 2024, for a pre-trial conference." Kara said Siyaya will remain in custody following his unsuccessful bail application earlier this year. During the bail application, the State proved that Siyaya was in fact a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail.