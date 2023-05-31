House robbers nabbed with big screen TV set in car, arrested after shootout with CPF

Durban – Four house robbers were arrested during a shootout with a private security company in the Bluff area on Tuesday afternoon. It is alleged the men, who are foreign nationals, were nabbed following a house robbery in Donnelly Road, Bluff.

The suspects were allegedly found with a LG 55“ TV set, 2 laptops and two wrist watches, a google computer and two pairs of shoes. According to an incident report, the suspects were travelling in a Ford Figo which was picked up on a sniper camera entering the Bluff area. The same vehicle was allegedly used in another break-in the previous day.

Local CPFs and response groups began searching for the vehicle. It is alleged they gave chase and the suspects drove into oncoming traffic. In an attempt to stop the vehicle the response vehicle fired shots at the tyre.

The suspects were eventually apprehended. They comprised of two Burundi nationals, a Kenyan and a Zanzibar national. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Brighton Beach SAPS police are investigating a case of burglary at residential premises. “It is alleged a man left his home on 30 May 2023 with all the windows closed and the doors locked but when he came back he noticed that his house was broken into. Valuable items such as television, laptop, watch and jewellery were stolen.” Police investigations are ongoing.

The latest crime statistics showed that house breaking at residential properties across the country had increased between January and March. A total of 5 578 cases have been opened. In KwaZulu-Natal there was a 13% increase in robberies at residential places, where 1 476 had been reported during this period, in comparison to the same period last year which reported 1 296 cases.