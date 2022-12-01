Alleged house robber shot dead in Durban

Durban - An alleged home intruder was shot dead in Umgeni Park North of Durban on Wednesday night.
Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residential premises in Ridgeside Road just after 10.30pm.
“On arrival on scene, a male, believed to be approximately 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.
“Reports from the scene alleged the man to have been a suspect in a house robbery at the premises. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation.”
National crime statistics for July to September this year shows that robbery at residential premises increased by 8.4% and burglaries at residential premises by 12.8%. A robbery is when people are at home.
In Durban, a suspect was killed during an alleged home invasion in the Morningside area in October.
The incident took place at a residential property in Waller Crescent.
Several gunmen entered the home and a shoot-out ensued.
One of the criminals was killed and the homeowner was shot in the back.
Van Reenan said the homeowner was found in a critical condition.
“Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise her before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”
IOL