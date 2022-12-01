Alleged house robber shot dead in Durban

Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residential premises in Ridgeside Road just after 10.30pm.

Durban - An alleged home intruder was shot dead in Umgeni Park North of Durban on Wednesday night.

“On arrival on scene, a male, believed to be approximately 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“Reports from the scene alleged the man to have been a suspect in a house robbery at the premises. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation.”

National crime statistics for July to September this year shows that robbery at residential premises increased by 8.4% and burglaries at residential premises by 12.8%. A robbery is when people are at home.