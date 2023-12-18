Human trafficking suspect to appear in court

A 34-year-old woman is expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape for her alleged involvement in trafficking in persons. The woman was arrested on Saturday, December 16 by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as Hawks).

The provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the woman’s arrest follows information received on December 13, that three young girls had been trafficked from West Africa into South Africa a few months ago inside a shipping container. “They were allegedly given fake passports. Information was that the girls were advertised on an escort website and were kept in a residential complex in George,” Vukubi said. After the information was received the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team operationalised the information and a search was conducted at the premises.