Husband allegedly takes police to wife’s bloody murder scene

An Eastern Cape man is expected to appear in court on Monday morning in connection with the murder of his wife. Police said the 46-year-old handed himself over to the police following the death of his 43-year-old wife which took place on Thursday in the Mount Author area.

“It is alleged that suspect handed himself to the police after the murder. Police visited the scene and on arrival they found the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said. “The motive for the killing is not yet known and a case of murder is under investigation.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court.

In another incident this weekend, two brothers were shot dead after they responded to an advert for a tv set on Facebook Marketplace. Police said the brothers, identified as Aaron Alberts, 19, and Kyle Alberts, 30, were killed in Motherwell on Saturday at around noon. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victims had been robbed of their cellphones, cash, and vehicle.