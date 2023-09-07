IFP slams ‘clumsy and haphazard’ arrest of councillor amid Joburg's hijacked buildings clampdown

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has slammed police over the wrongful arrest and detainment of a councillor amid ongoing investigations into hijacked buildings in Johannesburg. Calling Councillor Nkosikhona Khanyile's arrest "clumsy and haphazard", the party's caucus leader in Johannesburg Mlungisi Mabaso, moved to clarify the circumstances of Khanyile's arrest.

IOL reported that Councillor Khanyile was arrested alongside a senior police officer were among 23 arrested in a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on charges ranging from vandalism to theft. Khanyile has since been released and according to the IFP, has not been charged. It was reported that the property, that was raided on Wednesday was acquired in 2019 for R40 million and was initially designated to be a pound for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department. Clarifying the arrest, IFP caucus leader in the COJ Metropolitan Municipality, Mlungisi Mabaso, said Khanyile was wrongfully arrested.

"He has nothing to do with illegal occupations or the hijacking of City properties, as was alleged during his wrongful arrest. The Councillor has since been released, as he was detained without any charge, which further proves that the arrest was unwarranted and based on fictional charges," Mabaso said. He said Khanyile had previously raised concerns about illegal occupation in Denver. "He also advised the affected community about the proper channels to follow to obtain a permit from the City to occupy any of its properties, as per his duties as a public servant," Mabaso added.