Pretoria – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a minor by a police woman stationed at Groblersdal, in Limpopo. This comes after the female officer allegedly filmed herself apparently having sexual intercourse with the young boy.

In the clip, the woman can be seen lying naked on a bed. The camera then shows a young boy, also naked, holding the woman’s thighs. The woman appears to tell the boy to get on top of her and continues to encourage the boy, despite him telling her that he does not know how to engage in the desired sexual acts. According to the Daily Sun newspaper, the boy is a police officer’s son, but this has not been confirmed by the police.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman had since appeared in the Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court. Mojapelo said the woman had been charged with the rape of a minor, sexual grooming of a child and creating and distributing child pornography. He said the woman’s identity would not be revealed to protect that of the boy, who has been sent to a place of safety.

The matter was remanded and the woman is scheduled to appear again on January 30 where she is expected to make a formal bail application. Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Supping said the watchdog intended to oppose bail. Supping said the boy was undergoing counselling.

