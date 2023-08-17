Jacob Zuma only learnt of remission after being processed at Estcort prison, says Correctional Services Commissioner

When Jacob Zuma arrived at the Estcourt Correctional Facility last week, the former president had no idea that he had been granted remission, Correctional Services Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale said. Thobakgale said it was only when Zuma arrived for processing at the facility that he was informed that he would not be serving his sentence and had been granted remission.

Last week Friday, Thobakgale announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved the remission of non-violent offenders in prisons across the country. Zuma reported to the facility as part of the remission process and was released less than two hours later. Explaining the process to JJ Tabane on eNCA’s Truth to Power, Thobakgale said the remission process kicked off earlier this year and was signed hours before Zuma reported to the Estcourt prison. He said Zuma arrived at the facility and was processed at 6am.

According to Thobakgale, when a prisoner is processed, the system issues them with a cell however, in Zuma’s case the system showed that he had been granted remission. Thobakgale said despite his meeting with Zuma at his homestead on Thursday, he did not inform the former president of the remission as he was only there to deliver the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment. He said it was only when Zuma arrived at the facility on Friday did he find out he had been granted remission.