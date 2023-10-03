Jail time for Limpopo cop who took R200 bribes

A 53-year-old Limpopo traffic cop found guilty of corruption by accepting bribes has been sentenced to an effective three-year jail term. Vincent Madiga was sentenced this week in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court.

Madiga was arrested in 2018 during a “take-down” operation and was found to have been accepting gratifications between R200 and R1,500. He was convicted in August of this year. Explaining the take-down operation, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as the Hawks) Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said that in 2017, there was a loud public outcry about the traffic police, who were demanding and accepting gratification from motorists.

“In order to address the allegations of corruption against the traffic police, the Polokwane-based Serious Corruption Investigation members registered a major investigation project dubbed “Siyabangena”. He said on January 31, 2018, a take-down operation was conducted in Mokopane, and Madiga, together with his co-accused, were arrested for corruption. “After making numerous court appearances, Madiga was granted bail until he was convicted on 8 August 2023, for contravention of Sec 4 (a) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.”

Madiga was this week sentenced to five years imprisonment, of which two years are suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of similar offence during the period of suspension. He will effectively serve three years behind bars. “The court’s also deemed him unfit to possess a firearm.”