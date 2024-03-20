Joburg cop, driving at high speed, convicted after fatally crashing into two women and two kids

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg has convicted a police officer on four counts of culpable homicide for a tragic incident which happened on June 14, 2018. On the day of the incident, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that Sergeant Somiso Jali was driving a police vehicle with a colleague, when he lost control and rammed into four pedestrians.

The four people were walking along a pavement next to the road. “He lost control of the vehicle as he was driving at high speed when he approached Jukskei Bridge,” said Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping. Sergeant Somiso Jali was driving a police vehicle at high speed, with a colleague, when he lost control and rammed into four pedestrians - two women and two children. File Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers “He bumped into two women, Nani Ncube, 38, and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five years, respectively.”

All four of the victims lost their lives as a result of injuries they sustained in the incident. Sergeant Jali and his colleague sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. Shuping said the incident was reported to Ipid for investigations, and after the investigations were conducted, the docket was handed to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision was that Sergeant Jali must be charged on four counts of culpable homicide and he was found guilty as charged by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court,” said Shuping. The matter was remanded to April 22 for sentencing. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has welcomed Jali’s conviction.

Last year, IOL reported that five people, including prisoners, were killed when a Ford Ranger bakkie collided with a South African Police Services (SAPS) vehicle along the M1 in Joburg. At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident took place near the Atholl Oaklands offramp. She said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.