Joshlin Smith: Suspect back in court

One of the suspects who have been implicated in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith is expected back in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Lourentia Lombaard, 32, is expected to appear in court for bail information to be collected.

She was arrested two weeks ago and faces charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila previously stated the State will be opposing bail for Lombaard. Lourentia Lombaard. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers In her first appearance in court last week, Lombaard looked at the gallery in court and claimed she had told police everything.

Police initially arrested Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa on charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. The State has since withdrawn the charges against Sigaqa due to lack of evidence. In their last appearance, Smith, Appolis and van Rhyn abandoned their bail application and the trio face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping.

It is alleged that Joshlin was sold for R20,000. The State told the court there were still a number of outstanding documentation pertaining to the investigation such as cell phone data and witness statements. It was confirmed that police were following up several leads on the whereabouts of Joshlin.

The matter against them has been postponed until May 13 and they are remanded in custody. Residents from Saldanha Bay continue to bay for the blood of those involved with the little girl’s disappearance. Joshlin has been missing since February 19.