Joshlin Smith: Three abandon bail, charges withdrawn against ‘sangoma’

Charges against the fourth accused implicated in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, alleged sangoma Phumza Sigaqa, were withdrawn on Wednesday in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court. The court heard that Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and Stevano van Rhyn have all abandoned their bail applications.

During proceedings, the State confirmed that at this time it would be withdrawing all charges against Sigaqa. Appollis, van Rhyn, and Smith still face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping. Charges have been withdrawn against alleged sangoma Phumza Sigaqa. Photo: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers The State also asked for a two-month postponement.

The State told the court there were still a number of outstanding documentation pertaining to the investigation such as cell phone data and witness statements. It was confirmed that police were following up several leads on the whereabouts of Joshlin. Sigaqa will be released from custody while the other three have been remanded in custody.

Hundreds gathered outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The matter has been postponed until May 13, for further investigation. Outside court, chaos ensued as angry community members demanded to know where Joshlin was. People can be seen carrying placards which read: “Justice for Joshlin”, “we just want Joshlin back”.

The crowd was also chanting: “We want Joshlin!”, “Onse kind (our child”, “Ons kom jou haal (We’re coming to fetch you)”. Hundreds turned outside the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court baying for blood of those involved in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. Photo: Kim Kay/IOL Police fired stun grenades and teargas to disperse the crowd. The road outside the magistrate’s court has been cordoned off by police and barbed wire has been laid on the ground in an attempt by police to control the large crowd.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville in Saldanha Bay disappeared without a trace on February 19, just after 5pm. On Wednesday, it has been 23 days since Joshlin disappeared. [email protected]