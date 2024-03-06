Joshlin Smith update: Residents call for police to be transparent

The community of Saldanha Bay is determined to continue searching for the six-year-old girl who went missing in the area 16 days ago. Joshlin Smith, a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School, in Saldanha Bay, was last seen on Monday, February 19, at around 5pm.

Diazville resident, Bonita Jacobs has joined in searches for Joshlin since February 20 and has vowed to continue searching until she is found. “Since the Tuesday [after her disappearance] we as a community have been searching,” she said. Jacobs said had it been her child who was missing she would probably have been in hospital sick with worry.

She further called on the police to be transparent during this investigation. “We just want the police to tell us the truth so we can all work together and find Joshlin. We don’t want them to push us to the side because it was the community that first started searching for Joshlin,” Jacobs said. She also called on anyone with information to just explain what happened to Joshlin and if they know who may be involved to just spill the beans so the child can be found.

Residents continued to search for missing Joshlin Smith. Photo: Kim Kay/IOL Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said he was angry about Joshlin’s disappearance. Police have urged people to refrain from spreading fake news regarding the case, however, this resident said while police are searching for leads it was inevitable that false leads would be provided. “They need to follow up on this. We, as a community, just want to get to the truth,” he told IOL.

Searches commenced along the shoreline and dunes in the area even though it was previously searched, residents are insisting to be thorough incase something may have been overlooked. Residents continued to search for missing Joshlin Smith. Photo: Kim Kay/IOL On Wednesday morning, police confirmed four people had been taken into custody for questioning. Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said two men and two women, aged between 26 and 34, are being questioned.

Potelwa said that as part of the extensive investigation currently underway, the detectives have been visiting several places and interviewing several people in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance. “With the investigation gaining momentum arrests are on the cards. It is envisaged that as the investigation unfolds light will be shed as to her whereabouts or what happened to her,” Potelwa said. High profile probe The case has been handed over to the Western Cape detectives division to investigate as the case has become high-profile and reached international attention. On Tuesday, a source revealed to IOL News that a suspect had been arrested after a confession. The suspect is understood to have told police that Joshlin was sold to a woman for around R20,000.

The suspect taken into police custody is believed to be close to Joshlin. Police did not respond to inquiries regarding this information and did not confirm or deny the R20,000 amount reportedly paid by the woman for Joshlin. At the time of Joshlin’s disappearance, her mother, Kelly Smith told police that when had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her.

She later got hold of her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, who was supposed to look after Joshlin, but he could not account for her whereabouts. Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm. On Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele together with SA Police Service (SAPS) management led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, visited the community of Saldanha Bay and engaged with members of the community who have been searching day and night for the missing girl.

The City of Cape Town also deployed resources including its marine unit services, K9 unit, and more after police announced it would be scaling back its searches. On Sunday, police confirmed the search for Joshlin had been expanded with drones and rescue dogs deployed in the area. Police said pieces of clothing allegedly stained with blood were discovered on an open field on Saturday evening during random searches.