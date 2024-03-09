Joshlin Smith’s siblings in the custody of relatives

The siblings of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay are in the care of family. Joshlin has two siblings, one aged 10 and the other only three-years-old.

The siblings are being cared for by family members under the watchful eye of the Department of Social Development. Acting MEC for Social Development, Nomafrench Mbombo confirmed the other two siblings were safe. MEC Nomafrench Mbombo “The remaining children are with family under the watchful eye of social development. There is no reason to take them [children] away from their family. The family is not seen as high risk,” Mbombo said.

This after the children’s mother Kelly appeared in court for the alleged kidnapping and sale of Joshlin. Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Stevano van Rhyn, and sangoma Phumza Sigaqa on Thursday appeared in the Vredenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The quartet faces charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping. They have officially applied for legal aid.

The group on the dock in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Photo: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers Joshlin was last seen on February 19. Earlier this week on Tuesday, a source revealed to IOL that a suspect had been arrested after a confession. The suspect is understood to have told police that Joshlin was sold to a woman for around R20,000. The suspect taken into police custody is believed to be close to Joshlin.

Police did not respond to inquiries regarding this information and did not confirm or deny the R20,000 amount reportedly paid by the woman for Joshlin. At the time of Joshlin’s disappearance, her mother, Smith told police that when she had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her. She later got hold of her boyfriend, Appollis, who was supposed to look after Joshlin, but he could not account for her whereabouts.

Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm. The group are expected back in court on March 13.