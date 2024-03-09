WRAP: Everything you need to know about the Joshlin Smith case so far

The case of missing child, Joshlin Smith, has gripped the nation, with new developments happening each day. Joshlin Smith is a first-grade student at Diazville Primary School in Saldanha Bay. The six-year-old was last seen on February 19.

She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm. March 4 A day after National Minister of Police Bheki Cele's visit to reassure residents, police reported a potentially crucial discovery.

Pieces of clothing, believed to be stained with blood, were found in an open field during late night searches. Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed this development. Despite challenges, authorities are intensifying their efforts, bolstered by additional resources from the South African Navy and local firefighters, as they continue their relentless pursuit of answers.

March 5 In a startling turn of events, authorities make a breakthrough in the missing child’s case. A suspect has been apprehended, suspected of orchestrating the child's disappearance and allegedly selling her for a sum of approximately R20,000.

The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations, with authorities piecing together crucial evidence. Meanwhile, the community remained steadfast in their search efforts, with residents actively participating since the early days of Joshlin's disappearance. March 6

As the search for Joshlin enters its third week, police detained four individuals for questioning in connection with her disappearance. Among those being interviewed, are two men and two women, ranging in age between 26 and 34. Despite the passage of time, the Saldanha Bay community remains undeterred in their quest to find Joshlin, with tireless efforts fuelled by community members.

Residents call for transparency from the police as they navigate through this complex investigation. With the search intensifying and authorities pursuing leads, hopes are high for a breakthrough in locating Joshlin and bringing her home safely. March 7 Tensions ran high outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court as four individuals, including Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, appeared in connection with her disappearance.

Joining them in the dock were Steveno van Rhyn and sangoma Phumza Sigaqa. The quartet faces charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping. With emotions running high, community members gathered outside the courthouse, demanding justice for Joshlin.

Inside, the accused applied for legal aid as the court postponed proceedings to March 13 for bail information.