Journalist in the dock for allegedly raping traditional healer

Douglas Mthukwane appeared in the Kimberley District Court on Thursday after allegedly raping the 26-year-old woman who was at his home to perform a ritual.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the woman reported the matter to the South African Police Service and the accused was arrested.

Senokoatsane said Mthukwane, a former provincial spokesperson for the Northern Cape Provincial Department of Education and seasoned journalist is currently on trial in the High Court of South Africa; Northern Cape Division sitting in Kimberley for rape, will be remanded in custody as per the request of the defence.

"The case will be back in court on December 11, 2023 for consultations. In the High Court trial where he is being charged with multiple counts of rape, the matter has been remanded to March 11 next year, as the accused has been referred for 30 days of observation where he is currently number 47 on the list to be admitted," Senokoatsane said.