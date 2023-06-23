Justice for Atlantis victim as pastor gets jail time

Cape Town - A pastor has been sentenced to imprisonment in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court, years after he molested a six-year-old girl. Aubrey Jooste initially faced a charge of rape and indecent assault.

However, he was acquitted on the rape charge. Previously, the victim, now 31-years-old spoke to IOL and called for prison time for the perpetrator who ruined her life. At the time of the assault, Jooste lived only two doors away from his victim and was friends with her parents.

The young woman said her parents would let her sleep over at her abuser’s house, as she was friends with his daughter, who was a few years older than she was. On Thursday, the magistrate sentenced him to five years direct imprisonment and the shock of having court officials lead him down the dock to the holding cells, hit Jooste for a six. The woman could not be happier that the court heard her plea for jail time.

“I feel good. Satisfied for sure. Those five years are much better than a fine he just wanted to pay. I can now stand proud and not be ashamed because of what he did to me. The court took both myself and the perpetrator into consideration when laying out her sentence. “From my side, I would like to thank the court and magistrate for a (well) deserved sentence and also the prosecutor Mrs Snyman for never giving up on the case, no matter how many times the defence tried to derail the case over the years,” she told IOL. Janine Passenz from Survivors Haven Foundation supported the victim and her family throughout the court proceedings.

Survivors Haven Foundation focuses on advocating against gender-based violence, victim support and youth development in the Atlantis, Mamre and surrounding areas. Speaking to IOL, Passenz said they were happy with the sentencing handed down. “The defence tried very hard for a suspended sentence but we are happy that the court emphasised that this is not a minor crime and that a suspended sentence won't serve justice.

“A survivor got the justice she wanted after fighting for so many years alone. This should be an encouragement for other victims to come forward and not suffer in silence. Survivors with ongoing cases should never give up, we want to support them in seeking justice. “Perpetrators should note that gender-based violence will become a priority in all courts, and as an organisation, we will keep on advocating until we get justice for all victims,” Passenz said. Previously recalling the events to IOL, she said every day after school the accused would come home during his lunch hour and make her watch pornography.

She said Jooste licked her private parts and in turn wanted her to lick his, she refused but was made to kiss his private parts and play with it until he ejaculated. At high school, another friend confided in her about her own ordeal, and this was when she felt empowered enough to speak out about what she had experienced. “We decided together to go to our teacher and tell her everything. She was obligated to inform the principal, who then opened a case at the police station.

“I was about 14 or 15-years-old when the case was made,” she said. She said the traumatic experience had made her lose all faith in men, and she now proudly identified as a lesbian. “Because of the scars he left, because of the insecurities he left me with, I for sure do not see myself with a man. I do not trust men in general. I have had intimacy issues and only started letting go of some of these about five years ago.

"I felt like crap. Everyone was looking at me as if I was wrong. Besides my family, I had no support from anyone else," she said. Her family also had to be moved to another congregation because he was a priest in her church.