Limpopo man in court for allegedly raping eight-year-old boy repeatedly, for almost a year

Pretoria - A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old boy, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the rape ordeal happened between June 2022 until May 26.

“Police received a complaint on 03 May 2023 from the principal of a primary school in Modimolle about a Grade 1 learner who was living in an unhygienic condition,” said Ledwaba. “They were also informed that the mother was confronted to improve the living conditions of the child which were not adhered to their satisfaction. “Unfortunately, on 26 May 2023 the minor was removed from his mother's care and placed in a place of safety at children's home in Modimolle where he was later allegedly taken for medical examination because the victim displayed symptoms of sexual abuse.”

On Tuesday, police further conducted a forensic assessment that “proved beyond reasonable doubt” that the child was raped on several occasions during the said period. Police investigations immediately commenced and a 34-year-old man was nabbed in the Modimolle policing precinct in connection with the rape of the eight-year-old boy. Police said the 34-year-old man is expected to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court, facing a charge of rape on Thursday.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the investigation team members “for their decisiveness” in the investigation which resulted in the arrest of the 34-year-old man. Police in Limpopo said the investigations are continuing. In May, the Malamulele regional court in Limpopo convicted and sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a 19-year-old “mentally-challenged” woman.

The identity of the rapist is withheld to protect the victim as she falls under a vulnerable group. In May, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said during the trial, the accused man had pleaded not guilty. “The court heard that on 1 July, 2017, in Mudavula village, the accused was in the homestead of the victim with her uncle, drinking alcohol in the evening. He saw the victim going to the pit toilet behind the house and followed her, he forcefully undressed her in the toilet and raped her,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.