Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs alleged killers expected in court

Six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate are expected to appear in court on Friday morning, charged with the murder and hijacking of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. The 24-year-old died in a botched hijacking on April 3 on 14th Avenue in Honeydew, Gauteng.

Police said Fleurs had been parked at a petrol station, waiting to be served by a petrol attendant, when he was approached by gun-toting robbers travelling in a white BMW. Fleurs died on arrival in hospital, following a gunshot wound to his upper body. Less than a week after his killing that rocked the nation, a special police task team pounced on six suspects in Soweto.

Police said Fleurs’ car, a red VW Golf 8 GTI, was found earlier this week. The car had been stripped. Speaking about the arrest, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects are believed to be part of a syndicate, and the search for more suspects was still ongoing.

The suspects face charges of murder and hijacking and will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. The story will be updated. Meanwhile a memorial service for Fleurs was held on Thursday at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.