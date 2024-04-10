Memorial service for Luke Fleurs to be held at FNB Stadium

A memorial service will be held for slain soccer player, Luke Fleurs at the FNB Stadium on Thursday at 11am. Fleurs was killed last week at a petrol station in Honeydew in Gauteng. At the time, IOL reported that while waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, Fleurs was confronted by armed males.

Police said Fleurs was shot in the upper body before one of the suspects drove off in his car, followed by his accomplice in a BMW 1 Series. Fleurs was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival. On Wednesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed that six people had been arrested for Fleurs’s murder.

He said a multi-disciplinary team tracked the suspects to Slovoville in Soweto where they effected the arrests. "The vehicle that was already stripped was recovered on Monday. Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing,“ Masondo said. He said the men will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.