Karabo Mokoena’s killer, Sandile Mantsoe, to face R2m fraud trial

Pretoria – The trial of convicted and sentenced murderer, 33-year-old Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe, on new charges of defrauding unwitting investors through his Trillion Dollar Legacy investment scheme, has been postponed to December 1. Mantsoe, who is the sole director of Trillion Dollar Legacy, is accused of luring unsuspecting government employees into investing R2 million into his company.

Story continues below Advertisement

The alleged crimes happened two years before he was arrested for fatally stabbing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, and burning her body in a field in Joburg in 2018. Last month, Mantsoe appeared in the Evander Regional Court in Mpumalanga on charges of fraud after being subpoenaed while serving his sentence – an effective 32 years behind bars – at the privately managed Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. “It is alleged that during December 2016, the accused visited many government offices, including the Department of Justice, municipality offices, and the Department of Education, whereby he recruited about 180 investors to invest over R2m for a higher return on investment.

“It is further alleged the accused did not make a payment to his clients as promised, and the victims reported the matter at the Evander police station on December 27, 2016,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said at the time. The investment scheme has been under police investigation for six years. The case was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement