Kelly Khumalo’s attorney Magdalene Moonsamy pulls out of Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Magdalene Moonsamy, the attorney representing singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo, has withdrawn from the high-profile murder trial of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa. Moonsamy was present at the case presided over by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in April last year, who has since been replaced by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

On Wednesday morning, Lumka Mahanjana, the Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA, confirmed to IOL that Moonsamy had filed notice to withdraw from the case. Last year, Moonsamy stated she had been appointed by Khumalo, who wanted to closely follow the court proceedings. She explained her role was to ensure a full understanding and direct interaction with the proceedings.

Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting Khumalo, his girlfriend and the mother of his child, in Vosloorus in Gauteng. Those in the house at the time included Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandi, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, as well as Khumalo's four-year-old son Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The trial has restarted recently, and the State prosecution introduced its first witness - Zandile Khumalo, Kelly Khumalo's younger sister.