Kidnapped Eastern Cape businessman still missing

The search for a kidnapped businessman who was snatched on Friday, March 1, remains ongoing, police in the Eastern Cape confirmed. Neah Ah-Tow, 58, was standing outside his fishery on Crichton Street in Sidwell, Gqeberha when he was taken.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said armed suspects accosted Ah-Tow and shoved him into their vehicle. “According to police information, at about 7.15am on the mentioned date, five armed males kidnapped him as he was about to open the store. He was shoved into a silver Chevrolet Cruze vehicle which sped off. To date, Mr Ah-Tow is still missing,” Naidu said. Algoa Park detectives are investigating a case of kidnapping.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may know anything relating to this incident or can assist in tracing him, to contact SAPS Algoa Park, Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083 243 4567 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said. In an unrelated incident, police in the Free State are searching for suspects after an elderly man was found murdered in his house in Parys. On Sunday, just before 10am, the 80-year-old man was found lying on his kitchen floor with his hands and feet tied up.